Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for crash that killed North Texas judge

A 32-year-old woman has been charged for a crash that killed Texas 5th Court of Appeals Justice David L. Bridges.

According to Royse City police, the crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, when Megan Smith was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-30.

Smith crashed into two vehicles, one of which was being driven by Bridges, of Rockwall.

Bridges’ vehicle caught fire as a result of the crash, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle that was hit was not injured.

Authorities on scene suspected Smith of being intoxicated. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

After she was released, she was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and booked into the Hunt County Jail.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.