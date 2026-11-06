Woman arrested for murder after Fort Worth man found dead in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas - Authorities arrested a Fort Worth woman for murder after finding a man dead alongside a road in Wise County Tuesday.
What we know:
The Wise County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers investigated the death of Jorge Sosa-Vargas. Deputies located the 26-year-old Fort Worth man dead Tuesday morning alongside Hickory Street in southeast Wise County.
The investigation led to the arrest of Paula Blancas-Espinosa, 36, of Fort Worth. She faces a murder charge.
Investigators determined the incident resulted from a domestic situation and appears to be an isolated event, officials said.
Paula Blancas-Espinosa, 36
What we don't know:
The investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff's office said they plan to release additional details as appropriate.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Wise County Sheriff's Office.