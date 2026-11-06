Expand / Collapse search

Woman arrested for murder after Fort Worth man found dead in Wise County

By
FOX 4
Texas
Published November 6, 2026 11:23 AM CST
Published November 6, 2026 11:23 AM CST
article

The Brief

    • A 36-year-old Fort Worth woman is facing a murder charge after police say she killed a man. 
    • Authorities found a 26-year-old victim dead Tuesday morning along a Wise County road. 
    • Investigators say the incident stemmed from a domestic situation. 

WISE COUNTY, Texas - Authorities arrested a Fort Worth woman for murder after finding a man dead alongside a road in Wise County Tuesday.

What we know:

The Wise County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers investigated the death of Jorge Sosa-Vargas. Deputies located the 26-year-old Fort Worth man dead Tuesday morning alongside Hickory Street in southeast Wise County. 

The investigation led to the arrest of Paula Blancas-Espinosa, 36, of Fort Worth. She faces a murder charge. 

Investigators determined the incident resulted from a domestic situation and appears to be an isolated event, officials said. 

Paula Blancas-Espinosa, 36

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing. 

The sheriff's office said they plan to release additional details as appropriate. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Wise County Sheriff's Office. 

TexasFort Worth