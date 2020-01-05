Woman accused of kidnapping two children in Fort Worth

article

A Fort Worth woman accused of trying to kidnap her neighbor's children has been taken into custody.

Police say 29-year-old Kirsten Sims-Benson offered a ride to a woman and her two children.

The family lives in her apartment complex on Calmont Avenue, just south of I-30.

Sims-Benson started to drop them off at a nearby store, but as soon as the mother got out of the car, Sims-Benson reportedly drove away with the kids inside.

Police later found them unharmed during a traffic stop.

Officers arrested Sims-Benson on a kidnapping charge.