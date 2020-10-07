Wolfe City officer's attorney claims fatal shooting of Jonathan Price was justified

The attorney for the Wolfe City police officer charged with murder claims the officer’s actions were justified.

The Texas Rangers have not released many details about 31-year-old Jonathan Price’s death this past Saturday outside a gas station in rural Hunt County.

Price’s family wants investigators to be more transparent. They claim he was trying to break up a domestic violence fight between a couple.

Officer Shaun Lucas, who was called to store about a possible fight in progress, attempted to detain Price. He is sharing his account of what happened through his attorney.

In a statement, the 22-year-old rookie officer claims he shot Price after he ignored instructions and physically resisted being detained, then tried to take his Taser.

“After Mr. Price refused repeated instructions and physically resisted, Officer Lucas deployed his Taser and continued to give Mr. Price instructions. Mr. Price resisted the effects of the Taser and attempted to take it away from Officer Lucas,” the officer's attorney said in a statement. “Officer Lucas only discharged his weapon in accordance with Texas law when he was confronted with an aggressive assailant who was attempting to take his Taser.”

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation and determined the officer’s actions were not reasonable.

They said Price “resisted in a non-threatening posture” and began walking away. That’s when Officer Lucas deployed his Taser at Price and shot him with his gun.

There is surveillance video from the store that was given to authorities but it has not been released to the public.

Price’s mother said she hopes the officer will spend the rest of his life in jail.

“He didn’t have to shoot him,” said Marcella Louise, Price’s mother. “I want to see him have justice and just let him feel the pain that I’m feeling.”

Records show Lucas previously worked at the Hunt County jail for five months. He graduated from the police academy at the end of March and started as an officer with the Wolfe City Police Department in April.

After being arrested and charged with murder, he was taken to the Hunt County jail. But since he worked there as a jailer, he was moved to the Rockwall County jail. His bond was set at $1 million.

Lucas’ attorney is Robert Rogers, the same lawyer who represented former Dallas Officer Amber Guyger. She is currently serving 10 years for killing Botham Jean.

There will be a public visitation for Price on Friday in Greenville. His funeral is Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Wolfe City High School football field.

