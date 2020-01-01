White Settlement church shooting victim to be remembered at funeral

The first of two men killed in Sunday’s deadly church shooting will be remembered Thursday. Gov. Greg Abbott will attend the funeral services.

Richard White was married and had three children and seven grandchildren. Those who knew him said he was a loving, kind and selfless man.

The 67-year-old was also a member of the volunteer security team at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. So loved ones are not surprised that he died trying to stop an armed gunman and save others.

On Sunday, White tried to draw his own gun when the gunman opened fire on people inside the church during a service. He was killed before he could take a shot.

Related: Shooting at White Settlement church leaves 3 dead, including shooter

White's visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by his funeral at 1 p.m. Both events will be at the Western Hills Church of Christ in Fort Worth.

Advertisement

Those who would like to do something in his honor are asked to make a donation to Christ's Haven for Children.

Services for the second victim, Tony Wallace, are not yet set.

Wallace was a deacon and registered nurse. He was killed while he was serving communion.