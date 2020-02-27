Water rescues underway after 96-inch water main break floods east Houston

A city-wide boil order is possible in Houston after a 96-inch water main break flooded East Houston and continues to spew out water.

Harris County is now operating at a Level 3, according to County Judge Lina Hidalgo. A Level 3 means a "public health emergency is foreseen, such as the approach of a major hurricane or a large outbreak of a contagious or infectious disease in a nearby city or county, activities will focus on warning people who will be potentially affected. The RHPC will encourage facilities to emphasize 'neighbors helping neighbors' efforts."

According to Houston Mayor Turner, contractors were doing repair work on a water main before they got to the mainline Thursday morning, that's when the mainline burst.

Until it fully drains, water will continue to pour out.

HoustonTranstar reports that all main lanes of 610 East Loop, southbound and northbound, are closed due to the high water along with Highway 225 at 610.

Houston Public Works and private valve contractors are in the area to isolate the main break and make repairs.

Once they're able to close the correct valve, pressure should be restored.

Mayor Sylvester Turner has authorized the Public Works Department to take all necessary steps to isolate the break, drain the lines, make the necessary repairs to return water pressure to normal levels as soon as possible.

Houston Fire Department confirmed that they are conducting water rescues.

Meantime, Houston police have deployed high-water vehicles and additional personnel to the area.

A view from SkyFOX shows several cars flooded on the highway, as traffic is backed up for miles in each direction.

Due to the flooding on 610 East, Harris County Toll Road Authority is waiving tolls on the Sam Houston Tollway between I-69 (US-59) North and I-69 (US-59) South/Gulf Freeway on the east side of Harris County.

This includes tolls at the main-lane plazas and entrance/exit ramps within those limits.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the county's Marine Unit is investigating the incident.

Sherrif Gonzalez is asking people to seek an alternate route if they commute through the affected area.

East Houston neighborhoods nearby are also seen under high water.

The City of Houston's Public Works office is asking everyone to conserve water as this is affecting a widespread area.

School campuses along with several businesses, including the Houston Zoo, are being forced to close due to the lack of water.

Early voting locations have also closed due to the incident. Voters can find alternate early voting locations, which will be open until 7 p.m.

You are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.