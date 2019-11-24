Wake held for Allen H.S. football player; Funeral set for Monday

article

Hundreds gathered at One Community Church in Plano on Saturday to remember an Allen High School student who was murdered last week.

A wake was held for 16-year-old Marquel Ellis Jr., who was randomly shot and killed at a house party in Plano.

His funeral will happen at the same church, at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Family and longtime friends called Ellis a role model who touched many lives.

Two teenagers are now charged with the murder.

MORE: Allen High School football player fatally shot at house party in Plano

Investigators said they were asked to leave a party at a short term rental house, and retaliated by firing at least 18 shots toward the home.

Christian Hill, 18, turned himself in to Plano police on Thursday, and 17-year-old Kemond Smith was arrested earlier this week.