Wake held for Allen H.S. football player; Funeral set for Monday
PLANO, Texas - Hundreds gathered at One Community Church in Plano on Saturday to remember an Allen High School student who was murdered last week.
A wake was held for 16-year-old Marquel Ellis Jr., who was randomly shot and killed at a house party in Plano.
His funeral will happen at the same church, at 11 a.m. on Monday.
Family and longtime friends called Ellis a role model who touched many lives.
Two teenagers are now charged with the murder.
MORE: Allen High School football player fatally shot at house party in Plano
Investigators said they were asked to leave a party at a short term rental house, and retaliated by firing at least 18 shots toward the home.
Christian Hill, 18, turned himself in to Plano police on Thursday, and 17-year-old Kemond Smith was arrested earlier this week.