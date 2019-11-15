Visiting judge to decide if Judge Kemp can oversee DA Creuzot’s contempt case

A visiting judge will decide if the judge who held the Dallas County District Attorney in contempt of court can oversee his case.

The visiting judge will be at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Downtown Dallas Friday for the hearing. He has to decide if State District Judge Tammy Kemp will preside over DA John Creuzot’s contempt case.

Judge Kemp said Creuzot violated her gag order during the Amber Guyger murder trial.

Creuzot sat for an interview with FOX 4 several days before the trial and answered some questions about the trial that aired the night before the trial.

When Judge Kemp found out, she could not hide her frustration.

“Our elected DA did an interview about this trial?” she asked.

That reaction is part of the reason Creuzot’s attorneys argue Kemp should not preside over the case. They believe she is biased and cannot be impartial.

Creuzot’s attorneys also argue the gag order was unconstitutional and said either way, he did not violate it.