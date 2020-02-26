Vietnam War ‘Wall that Heals’ arrives in Garland

article

A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is now in Garland.

The “Wall that Heals” arrived Tuesday in North Texas and volunteers began assembling at the Audubon Park Soccer Fields on West Oates Road on Wednesday.

The three-quarter scale replica bears the names of more than 58,000 men and women who died in the Vietnam War. It also honors more than 3 million Americans who served during that time.

The wall will be open to the public for free beginning at midnight. It will be on display all day and night through Sunday.