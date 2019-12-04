US sailor opens fire at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, injuring 3 before killing self, officials say

A shooter identified as a U.S. sailor opened fired at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard late Wednesday, reportedly injuring three Department of Defense civilian workers before killing himself, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam confirmed.

“The sailor reportedly shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers before shooting themself. The incident took place this afternoon at the vicinity of the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2. The base is no longer in lockdown. #PearlHarbor,“ the base tweeted.

“Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam report the shooting incident at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has been secured. One person is confirmed dead. The shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor. #PearlHarbor,“ the base tweeted.

Earlier, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman Charles Anthony confirmed that there was an active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

“JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information,“ the JBPHH tweeted.

Queen's Medical Center spokesman Cedric Yamanaka said the hospital was treating one patient but didn't give details on their condition.

Petty Officer Second Class Lexie Perez, who is helping at the Navy Region Hawaii public affairs office, said she couldn't confirm how many people were injured or whether a shooter has been apprehended.

Anthony said the gates to the base have reopened, but a lockdown may still be in effect in parts of the base.

“Gates and base access are now open. Standby for further information regarding the active shooter incident. #JBPHH,“ the base tweeted.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Shayne Enright says they treated and transported patients but wouldn't provide more details.

The base’s 15th Wing also confirmed that there was an active shooter earlier in the incident.

“ALERT: There is an active shooter on base, please seek a secure location until further notice,” the 15th Wing wrote on Facebook.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant said firefighters are responding to the base.

“We’re concerned about the safety of everybody. So many buildings are in lockdown status right now. Our intent is to minimize area where we need to be to find what is going on and keep everybody else safe,” said Lydia Robertson of Pearl Harbor Navy Affairs, according to KHON-TV.

Pearl Harbor is one of the U.S. Navy's major installations.

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the attack by Japan that propelled the U.S. into World War II. More than 2,300 Americans died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

Pearl Harbor houses the headquarters for the U.S. Pacific Fleet and is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines. The shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the ships and submarines of the fleet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.