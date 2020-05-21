Uptown Dallas restaurant to expand capacity in line with governor’s guidelines, despite crowd size complaints

A restaurant in Uptown Dallas that's received complaints about its crowd size plans to expand its capacity to 50 percent on Friday.

FOX4 cameras were at Harris' House of Heroes Wednesday night when police officers were called out and broke up what appeared to be a large crowd.

But the restaurant’s owners said that despite what it looks like, they’ve been following guidelines set out by the governor.

They are back open again Thursday night, and said they'll continue on with the occupancy level they had Wednesday night.

There was a line to get into Harris’ House of Heroes on McKinney Avenue Wednesday night, until police got a call that there was a fight.

Officers on scene said there was no fight, but they broke up the large crowd that was gathered in the midst of a pandemic.

Police estimate there were 200 people in the just over 1,000 square foot space.

“They said people were even trying to jump the wall to get in,” Tezlyn Harris said.

Former NFL player De’Vante Harris and his family own the place. His mom, Tezlyn Harris, is CEO.

She said they have maintained the quarter occupancy rule mandated by the state for restaurants that are reopening, which requires them to allow just 25 people inside.

But outside, according to the governor’s reopening guidelines, allows for unlimited seating, as long as tables are six feet apart and there are only six people to a table.

Harris admits people did not look socially distant.

“I was like, oh my goodness, oh my goodness,” Harris said. “It did. It looked bad. But if they checked our numbers, we were in compliance.”

A spokesperson for the city of Dallas said Harris’ House of Heroes has not been issued a warning, violation or citation, despite four complaints and subsequent inspections done by city code compliance, who is meant to be enforcing reopening restrictions.

The spokesperson says that, on Sunday, Harris’ was shut down over concerns about crowd size, but again, no citation was issued.

“What I saw last night, if you have to have two squad cars outside breaking up a crowd, is that responsible? I don’t know,” said John Walsh, who owns the property next door.

Walsh believes House of Heroes is putting peoples’ health at risk.

Under Governor Greg Abbott's updated reopening orders, the Harris family said they are planning to increase occupancy to 50 percent, like other restaurants, this Memorial Day weekend.

A spokesperson for TABC said it is looking into whether this is, in fact, a restaurant by definition of selling mostly food, rather than alcohol, or a bar.

