UNT students plan sit-in at Board of Regents meeting after staff lawyer used racial slur

University of North Texas students are planning a sit-in demonstration at Thursday's meeting of the school's Board of Regents.

Student government leaders say the school needs a "change in attitude" toward minority students.

The protest comes after a lawyer for the UNT system resigned after using the n-word at an event focusing on free speech guidelines on campus.

Before the sit-in, students are asked to wear all black and meet in the Org Space at 1 p.m. The "Not My UNT" group will then walk to sit-in on the UNT Board of Regents meeting at 1:15 p.m.

Those taking part are being asked to not speak, not yell, and not disrupt the meeting in any way. Some are also wearing duct tape over their mouths as a sign of their "peacful, non disruptive" protest.