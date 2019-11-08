UNT staff member under fire for using racial slur while talking about free speech

The president of the University of North Texas condemned a legal staff member’s use of the N-word during a panel discussion.

UNT System Assistant General Counsel Caitlin Sewell used the word Thursday night during the discussion titled “When Hate Comes to Campus.” She was talking about speech that is protected by the First Amendment.

Many students were outraged and demanded to know why she did not censor herself. Part of the exchange was captured on cellphone video.

“This language is never condoned in our community which prides itself on our diversity and caring nature,” University President Neal Smatresk said in a statement on Twitter.

The campus newspaper said there will be a meeting on Friday to discuss the next step.