UNT Dallas students help repair where 1-year-old was killed in drive-by shooting

UNT Dallas students are helping one of their own.

Jaylon Miller’s nephew was killed and his home was damaged in a drive-by shooting. Miller was also shot five times in the January attack.

He has since moved into a dorm on campus to continue his studies. His family was forced to relocate to a hotel.

On Tuesday afternoon, fellow UNT Dallas students including student veterans and members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity will begin repairing Miller’s bullet-riddled home in South Dallas.

The paint, new windows, carpeting and more were donated by a local Home Depot through Community Outreach Housing to help the family.

The goal is to return the Miller family to their home by the end of the month.

Dallas police are still looking for the suspects in the drive-by shooting.

