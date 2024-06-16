'Unruly' sideshow crowd stomp on, attack San Jose police patrol car: Video

Several sideshow spectators overtook and stomped upon a San Jose police cruiser, seen in a viral video making the rounds online.

"Unruly" crowd members in ski masks were seen jumping on and smashing the police cruiser's windshield in West San Jose Saturday evening after a sideshow, police said.

The San Jose Police Department condemned the actions of the masked crowd members taking part in the destruction.

Police were getting multiple calls about sideshows taking place throughout the city just before 7 p.m., including one in the western part of the city. At that sideshow, one spectator was injured by a car taking part in the stunts.

A reserve officer working in the area was flagged down to help the injured person, but his car was soon overrun by the masked crowd members.

"To see one of our officers attacked by an out of control mob while in the process of trying to help a seriously injured person is truly deplorable!" acting Chief of Police Paul Joseph said in a statement.

The officer couldn't get to the injured person to provide aid. There's no word about the injured person's condition at the time of writing.

The officer suffered minor injuries, but his police cruiser was severely damaged, police said. The crowd dispersed before more officers arrived at the scene.

"This conduct is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our city…know that we will expend every effort to identify and apprehend all involved," Joseph said.

There's currently no word if there have been any arrests.

Joseph also said he will work with the district attorney to make sure those who are arrested for the attack will be "prosecuted to the fullest extent the law allows."

