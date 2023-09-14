Auto workers at Arlington’s GM assembly plant prepare to strike

About 150,000 thousand autoworkers nationwide are preparing to strike if demands are not met by the end of the day. That could have a major impact on the General Motors assembly plant in Arlington.

The big three automakers have until Thursday night to reach a deal. If they cannot, workers across the country will go on strike, including about 5,000 workers in Arlington.

In a Facebook livestream Wednesday, the president of the United Auto Workers union explained that the strike would happen in groups and not all facilities will go on strike simultaneously.

So far, the UAW has rejected offers from Ford, GM, and Stellantis, which includes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and more.

The local union representing the workers at the Arlington assembly plant said they’re having a watch party Thursday night to see if they will be one of the groups to strike first.

"We ready to roll. This is what we came to do. We came to stand up for our wages," said Keith Crowell, the president of UAW Local 276. "When the union wins, the public wins. We’ve been setting the tone for wages and the middle class for a long time."

"These people do work really hard. Factory work of their type even with all the robotics, it’s still hard work and we’ve had some fairly serious inflation. I think a lot of these workers are saying we want to catch back up and be prepared for the next round of inflation."

The union wants double-digit pay raises in the mid-30% range, enhanced profit sharing, and more.

In a statement, GM said it’s confident it will reach an agreement that works for its team members.

If they don’t, the workers in Arlington could be picketing Friday morning.