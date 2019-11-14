U.S. Small Business Association offers federal disaster loans to North Texas tornado victims

The U.S. Small Business Administration is now providing federal disaster loans to homeowners, renters and businesses that suffered damage during the October tornado outbreak in North Texas.

The assistance is available in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwell and Tarrant counties.

The SBA took its own action to provide the loans after receiving a request from Gov. Greg Abbott.

An outreach center opens in Dallas next week and FEMA workers continue to survey damage. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins joined FEMA on Thursday for another tornado damage tour.

The state is still working with the federal government to provide more money and relief for tornado victims.