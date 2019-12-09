TxDOT treats bridges and overpasses ahead of cold front

article

The Texas Department of Transportation has started treating the bridges and overpasses in North Texas in preparation for a quick but strong cold front.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the first half of Monday will be warm in the low 70s. But a cold front is expected to move into the area in the afternoon.

The temperature overnight will fall from the 40s into the 30s with some rain in the forecast.

On Tuesday morning that rain could turn into a rain/snow mix with possibly brief periods of snow in some areas.

But the surface temperatures should still be above freezing at that time so the FOX 4 Weather team doesn’t anticipate many road issues.

TxDOT said it is only treating the elevated surfaces since the weather has been warm.

The rain could continue into Tuesday afternoon but the temperatures should climb above freezing by 10 a.m.

After another freeze Wednesday morning, the temperatures in North Texas will head back into the 50s with mostly sunny skies.