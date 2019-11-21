Two Dallas County deputies arrested for stealing from tornado-damaged area

article

Two Dallas County sheriff’s deputies have been arrested for allegedly stealing from areas damaged by a recent tornado.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Joseph Bobadilla was hired to work off duty guarding the Home Depot on Forest Lane in Dallas. Part of the store collapsed after being hit by an F-3 tornado on Oct. 20.

He’s accused of taking items from the store during his shifts and later exchanging them at another location for in-store credit. He allegedly purchased other items including appliances using that credit, DCSO said.

Hours after Bobadilla's arrest on Thursday, a second employee with the sheriff's office, identified as Sergeant Rebecca Evans, was also arrested for theft in connection with this investigation.

Authorities have not yet said what role she played in stealing items from the tornado-damaged area.

A spokesman for the department would not say how detectives were able to determine Bobadilla was responsible for the thefts, only that Home Depot’s corporate office tipped them off about it happening.

“The Dallas Sheriff’s Office does not condone or support employees that break the law. Our core values are integrity, professionalism and accountability and as a result, we will follow the proper procedures and guidelines in place to uphold the law and ensure the deputy is held responsible for his actions,” Sheriff Marian Brown said in a news release.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Bobadilla’s Garland home Thursday morning. They were seen carrying out large appliances as evidence.

He was arrested later that afternoon and charged with theft.

DCSO said the investigation is active and ongoing.