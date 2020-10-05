Trump says he’ll be released from Walter Reed Monday following COVID-19 treatment

President Donald Trump said he’s leaving the military hospital where he has been treated for symptoms of COVID-19 and will continue his recovery at the White House — though his doctors say he’s “not out of the woods yet.”

The president said on Twitter that he will be discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m. ET Monday.

“Feeling really good,” Trump wrote. “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

He is expected to make the journey aboard the presidential helicopter, Marine One.

Trump’s doctor said Monday afternoon that his condition has “continued to improve” and he has “met or exceeded all standard hospital criteria” to be discharged.

“Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations and most importantly, his clinical status, support the president’s safe return home,” said Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley.

The news comes a day after Trump briefly ventured out while contagious to salute cheering supporters by motorcade.

Nearly 210,000 Americans have died from the virus and more than 7 million have been infected, according to data compiled Oct. 5 by Johns Hopkins University.

White House officials said earlier Monday that Trump, who has been receiving treatment at the facility since Friday, was anxious to be released.

Doctors revealed on Sunday that his blood oxygen level had dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick. Still, the doctors said Trump’s health was improving and he could be discharged as early as Monday to continue the remainder of his treatment at the White House.

The scale of the outbreak within the White House itself was still being uncovered, as press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced she tested positive for the virus Monday morning and was entering quarantine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.