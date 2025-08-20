Trackdown: Glasses grabber wanted for stealing high-end specs

The Brief Police are looking for 43-year-old Marco Navejar, who is accused of stealing high-end sunglasses from stores in southern Fort Worth. Just one pair of glasses he allegedly stole was worth about $2,500. Anyone who knows where he is should contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.



More than $11 billion will be spent in the United States this year on luxury eyewear. Sunglasses and highly personalized frames with high price tags are the thing.

But in Fort Worth, one man has been stealing the stylish statements.

Police shared video of the glasses grabber for this week’s episode of Trackdown.

Glasses Grabber

What we know:

Fort Worth Officer Buddy Calzada said detectives are looking for 43-year-old Marco Navejar.

He’s suspected of going into several high-end optical stores in the southwestern part of the city to steal expensive sunglasses.

What they're saying:

"On one of these videos, you can actually see he’s just kind of mingling with the clerk. But what he’s actually doing is setting this up and actually trying to steal these glasses and does steal these frames," Officer Calzada said.

Those frames were worth more than $2,500.

"And he’s just enjoying stealing them," Calzada said. "That’s the reason we need to locate this individual. Multiple times this has happened here in the Metroplex."

What we don't know:

Police already have a warrant drafted for Navejar’s arrest. They just don’t know where he is.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Navejar’s whereabouts should contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

FOX 4’s Trackdown

Dig deeper:

You can watch Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series every Wednesday on FOX 4. Episodes are also posted weekly online, on YouTube and on FOX Local.

In total, FOX 4 viewers have helped police make 207 arrests.