Town East Mall evacuated, but police say no indication any shots were fired

Town East Mall was evacuated Saturday afternoon due to reports of shots fired. Police say their investigation found that there was only an altercation with chairs and trash cans thrown, and they have no indication that any shots were fired.

Several people inside the mall posted video and pictures of people evacuating the mall.

Police responded to the mall in Mesquite just after 5 p.m., but found no evidence of any shots fired.

No injuries have been reported.

No further details have been released at this time.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.