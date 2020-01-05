Toddler killed, another shot after shooting in south Dallas

Dallas Police said a toddler was killed, and another person was shot multiple times, early Sunday morning in south Dallas.

According to police, a suspect walked up to a home in the 2900 block of Valentine St. around 3:30 a.m. and opened fire.

Both the toddler and the older victim were transported to the hospital, where the young child later died.

The older victim is expected to survive at this time.

Dallas Police said their Homicide Response Team is on scene, and the suspect remains at large.