TIMELINE: Texas' response to COVID-19

Governor Greg Abbott continues to provide updates on the COVID-19 response.

A LOOK BACK AT TEXAS' RESPONSE TO COVID-19

The first U.S. case of COVID-19 was reported in a man in Washington state in January, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, sought treatment at an urgent care center after returning from Wuhan, China, according to FOX 13 in Seattle.

He was treated at the Everett Providence Regional Medical Center in Washington and made a full recovery, officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

Texas Governor Abbott said in a press conference on Thursday, March 19 that he has been coordinating the state’s response to the coronavirus since the first confirmed case in the United States. Starting on January 24, the Texas Department of State Health Services began having daily calls with public health authorities, school districts, and county officials across the Lone Star State.

On February 15, it was reported that hundreds of Americans who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off the coast of Yokohama, Japan, due to a coronavirus outbreak onboard would be evacuated to the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas for another two weeks of quarantine.

Advertisement

The first Texan who tested positive for COVID-19, that was not part of the Americans quarantined on a cruise ship, was on Wednesday, March 4. A week later, Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for Texas.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

On Thursday, March 19, Abbott issued a public health disaster for the state of Texas. Abbott explained during a press conference that the executive orders brought the entire state of Texas in line with CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The public health disaster orders schools to be closed statewide until at least April 3. The disaster also orders a ban on dine-in eating and gathering in groups of more than 10 as the state ramps up efforts to battle the coronavirus.

Abbott's order also shuts down gyms and bars.

On March 24, Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference at the Texas Department of Public Safety warehouse facility. There, he announced that 715 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Johns Hopkins Resource Center had Texas' count at 810 as of March 24.

Abbott also said at the press conference that 11 Texans have died and more than 65 counties have had positive cases.

More than 11,000 people have been tested, according to Abbott.

On March 26, Gov. Greg Abbott instituted a mandatory self-quarantine period for people visiting from several areas hard hit by the coronavirus in the United States.

Airline travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans into Texas will have to self-quarantine for 14 days. Abbott said there would be enforcement of the quarantine by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.

Governor Abbott has also made a number of legislative changes in order to help fight the spread of coronavirus and to help Texans who are facing finical burdens as businesses across the state shut down.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

---

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 12 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 7 Austin app or on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.