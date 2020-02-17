Three people dead in single-vehicle car wreck in Plano

Three people died in a single-vehicle car wreck in Plano early Monday morning.

Plano police said a red BMW was headed eastbound on Hedgcoxe, at what appears to be a very high speed, just before 3:45 a.m.

It hit the curb several times, crossed into the median, hit one tree, spun, and when it hit another tree, the car split in half.

The back of the car, with one person, landed on the eastbound side, while the front, which had two people inside, landed on the westbound side.

All three people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of those who died in the crash have not yet been released.