Three members of Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club killed in crash, nine others injured

Three members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were killed and nine others injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Kerr County, according to the organization.



David Weed, Public Information Officer with the organization, said the motorcycle club was in Bandera, Texas for the weekend conducting its annual Thin Blue Line Foundation meeting that was scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Weed said that several of its members had gone on a motorcycle ride to have lunch in Kerrville before the meeting.

As they were heading back, Weed said a car traveling from Medina to Kerrville crossed over the center line and struck several of the motorcycles head-on.



Weed stated the following members were killed in the tragic accident:

- Joseph Paglia, President of our Chicago chapter, Retired Officer with the Niles City Police Dept.

- Jerry Wayne Harbour, Thin Blue Line Ambassador, Lt. Col. Army (retired) and Pilot for Eastern Airlines (RetIred).

- Michael White, Secretary of our Chicago chapter, Chicago Community Services Officer, U.S. Army(retired).

According to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, the person that crossed the center stripe has been arrested for several counts of intoxicated manslaughter and intoxication assault.

The organization is asking everyone from around the country to pray for the brave men and their families.