Texas inmate on the run after assaulting, stabbing officer while being transported

A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped custody in Leon County, Texas by stabbing a corrections officer while being transported.

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, however, officials from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was being transported when he assaulted a corrections officer and stabbed him.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office also said several agencies are working together to find Lopez, who was reportedly wearing an all-white TDC uniform. The injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to TDCJ officials, but the inmate remains at large. Currently, a perimeter has been set up around Highway 7 in Leon County and an active search is underway to find the prisoner.

Officials say Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County as well as attempted murder out of Webb County. If he is spotted, authorities say immediately call 911 and do not approach him.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46 (Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

No other information was made available, as of this writing, but we will continue to update this story as it develops.