Texas inmate on the run after assaulting, stabbing officer while being transported

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Texas
FOX 26 Houston
Inmate Steals bus Gonzalo Lopez 2 article

Gonzalo Lopez, 46 (Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

LEON COUNTY, Texas - A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped custody in Leon County, Texas by stabbing a corrections officer while being transported.

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, however, officials from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was being transported when he assaulted a corrections officer and stabbed him.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office also said several agencies are working together to find Lopez, who was reportedly wearing an all-white TDC uniform. The injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to TDCJ officials, but the inmate remains at large. Currently, a perimeter has been set up around Highway 7 in Leon County and an active search is underway to find the prisoner. 

Search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County

SkyFOX was hovering above Highway 7 in Leon County, where a perimeter was set up to find escaped inmate, Gonzalo Lopez, who is serving a life sentence for capital murder but assaulted and stabbed a Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer while being transported.

Officials say Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County as well as attempted murder out of Webb County. If he is spotted, authorities say immediately call 911 and do not approach him. 

Inmate-Steals-bus-Gonzalo-Lopez.png

No other information was made available, as of this writing, but we will continue to update this story as it develops. 