Texas inmate faces execution for killing prison supervisor

A Texas inmate faces execution for killing a supervisor at an Amarillo state prison shoe factory nearly 17 years ago.

Travis Runnels is set to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening for the January 2003 death of 38-year-old Stanley Wiley.

Prosecutors say Runnels slashed Wiley's throat at a prison in Amarillo because he didn't like working as a janitor at the factory.

His attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the execution, alleging he was sentenced to death based on false testimony.

If the execution happens, he would be the 22nd inmate put to death this year in the U.S. and the ninth in Texas.