Texas governor could announce statewide COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Greg Abbott may announce new statewide restrictions for people and businesses Thursday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Up until now, Abbott has been firm on deferring decisions about school and business closures to local authorities. But while meeting with local officials in Arlington Wednesday, he hinted at an announcement.

“And let me emphasis that as we see the increase in the spread of this across the state of Texas, it is absolutely essential that every leader whether it be city, county or whatever type of jurisdiction... every leader must employ the standards that have been established by the CDC to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

It’s unclear how far the governor’s restrictions would go.

Abbott said he wanted to get input from local officials and, while in Arlington Wednesday, he got a briefing on the city and county’s resources and local testing capabilities.

He tried to highlight as much encouraging news as he could.

“Our testing capability has increased dramatically. We are receiving test kits as we speak and, by the end of this week, we will have the capability of administering 15 to 20 thousand tests per week,” he said.

Wednesday’s briefing happened on the heels of Tarrant County’s first COVID-19 death – 77-year-old Patrick James, who lived in the Masonic Retirement Community in Arlington.

James was tested Saturday and died the next day. His test results didn’t come back positive until Tuesday night.

His widow is currently in quarantine and tracking is being done to find all of his recent contacts.

In the meantime, as testing for the virus expands in the state and more tests are coming back positive for COVID-19, the governor said he’s confident hospitals statewide can provide enough critical care and enough beds.

Abbott said hospitals that have closed recently may be reopened if needed.

