Texas deputy dies after being shot from behind during traffic stop

A Harris County deputy has died after a man shot him multiple times while he was conducting a traffic stop.

This happened at about 1 p.m. on Friday, in northwest Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff confirmed that Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal was killed.

Details are limited at this time, but while the deputy was conducting the stop, authorities say a man came up from behind him and shot him multiple times.

He did not have a chance to fire back.

A helicopter transported him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A suspect is in custody.

Dhaliwal joined the Harris County Sheriff's Office in 2008 as a detention officer.

He became a deputy four years later.

In 2015, he made history when the sheriff's office allowed him to keep his beard and let him wear his turban while on patrol.

Dhaliwal was Sikh, and he became the first Harris County deputy to be allowed to wear a turban.