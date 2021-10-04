Texas charter school system adds health/safety staffer to each campus

A charter school system with campuses in Tarrant County is adding a health and safety monitor to each of its campuses to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The IDEA Public Schools already administers its own COVID-19 tests and says its newest move is an extra step to battle the virus at its four Tarrant County sites.

"This person would help with many different health and safety aspects of the campus, including helping with contact tracing of positive cases, helping to communicate with families and share resources, making sure we’re doing all of our cleaning protocols we have in place," said Layne Fisher, VP auxiliary services.

The school system of about 3,100 Tarrant County students says during September, the schools here have seen roughly five positive student cases and five positive staff member cases. It said it had several precautions already in place to mitigate possible spread.

"One thing we’ve pushed and encouraged our campuses to do is to have consistent seating charts in all classrooms, so I’d sit by the same students in each classroom, it helps reduce your contact," Fisher said.

IDEA schools say after a survey, about 70 percent of its staff said they’ve received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The system says it will follow state guidelines which make vaccines strictly voluntary.

