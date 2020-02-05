Temperatures still above freezing in DFW, wintry mix stays west

article

The threat of freezing rain and sleet for some areas west of the metroplex prompted several North Texas school districts to cancel classes Wednesday.

Those districts include Weatherford, Granbury, Mineral Wells and Bowie among others in the western part of our viewing area.

Closings & Delays: https://www.fox4news.com/closings

Dallas ISD students hoping for a snow day won’t get it. The district confirmed on Twitter Tuesday night that it will have normal classes on Wednesday.

Fort Worth ISD has also decided not to close, although a few private schools in Fort Worth did.

Meteorologist Evan Andrews said the forecasted precipitation arrived as expected but the temperatures are a few degrees above freezing in most of North Texas so it's just rain.

So far the wintry weather has stayed west in places like Wichita Falls where a couple inches of snow fell overnight.

The amount of rain is expected to increase during the morning rush hour. Even if it stays rain, it will almost certainly make the morning commute slow and miserable.

There will be a break from the rain mid-day and then a second batch of precipitation will fall later in the day. The air will be colder then so it could turn into sleet and snow in the areas north and west of Tarrant County.

The skies should clear before the temperatures drop into the 20s across North Texas Wednesday night.