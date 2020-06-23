TEA to release additional school reopening guidelines

article

The Texas Education Agency is expected to release guidelines on Tuesday for reopening schools in the fall.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott told state lawmakers that schools would reopen in August for in-person classes.

School districts will not be required to mandate that students wear masks or test them for COVID-19 symptoms.

Districts will also be allowed to offer alternative options for families that don't yet feel safe in a classroom, the governor said.

The TEA said Tuesday’s announcement will be comprehensive and give much control to local districts.

