Tarrant County food bank hosts mega mobile distribution event

Individuals and families struggling through the pandemic will get more help Friday from the Tarrant County Area Food Bank.

The food bank will be distributing boxes of food at its Mega Mobile Market starting at 8 a.m. at Herman Clark Stadium near Interstate 20 and Wichita Street on the city's south side.

Each car or truck passing through will get about 100 pounds of food including produce, meat, dairy and dry goods.

The goal is to serve about 1,500 families.

TAFB plans to do the same thing every Friday through Nov. 20.