Tarrant County declares local disaster; reports 2nd presumptive positive case of COVID-19

Tarrant County officials announced a disaster declaration on Friday and announced the county's second presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

In addition to the disaster declaration, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced the county is urging cancellation of events with 250 or more attendees. They did not prohibit gatherings of large groups, but asked for such events to be canceled.

Tarrant County officials also urged all of its school districts to extend Spring Break.

It was also announced that the county has its second presumptive positive case. Few details were released about the person who tested positive, but health officials said they did travel internationally recently.

The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Tarrant County was identified as a clergy member at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth.

Earlier in the day, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state disaster for all Texas counties due to the growing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

