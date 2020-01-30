Surveillance images show persons of interest in Uptown Dallas shooting

article

Police released pictures of the people they said may be connected to a drive-by shooting in Uptown Dallas.

A man and a woman were hurt in the shooting this past Friday morning. Police said it happened as they were waiting on a red light near Klyde Warren Park.

Someone fired about 10 rounds into their BMW, hitting the woman in the passenger seat in the chest and leg.

Related: Woman seriously injured in Downtown Dallas drive-by shooting

Police are looking for one woman and two men who were seen in the area of McKinney Avenue just before the shooting.

The woman was a white female with blond hair who was wearing gray jogging pants, a long sleeve top and white shoes.

Advertisement

The men were both black males. One had a man bun and was wearing a dark top with pajama pants and large slippers. The other had long braided hair in a ponytail and was wearing a white shirt with dark pants.

Police are also looking for a black Chevrolet Equinox with a roof rack and a black Ford Edge with a small spoiler on the back.

Anyone with information about them should call the Dallas Police Department.