Students in more than 20 North Texas districts start school

It’s the first day of school for kids in at least 20 North Texas school districts. Most are starting out online.

Arlington ISD is the largest school district starting Monday with nearly 60,000 students. Classes there will be online for at least the first four weeks of school.

Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos will join online meetings on the first day to encourage teachers and students to do their best.

It’s his way of continuing the tradition of visiting students and staff on the first day of school. He’ll “Zoom along” with them to offer inspiration and well wishes for the new year.

Other districts starting the year virtually include Irving, Mesquite, Carrollton-Farmers Branch and Coppell.

A few districts like Argyle, Aubrey and Kaufman are allowing some students in the classroom.

