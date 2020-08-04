Students in in a few North Texas school districts head back to school

Some North Texas school districts are welcoming students back onto their campuses Tuesday with new safety measures in place.

It’s the first day for students in Godley ISD, which is in Johnson County south of Fort Worth.

Students there have the option to attend classes virtually or in person. There’s also a blended model available for high school students.

Despite all the welcome signs and cheerful mascots, it will not be the typical first day of school. Students who are returning to campuses will have to follow some safety guidelines.

They will be screened for symptoms before boarding the bus or entering the building. Parents cannot walk their children into class.

Students in grades 3 through 12 have to wear face coverings and there are Plexiglas shields throughout campuses.

The district does not anticipate having full classes, making it easier to spread students out and create more distance.

As for virtual learning, Godley ISD said it’s not like what was available during the spring. Teachers have had more time to prepare and plan for an online curriculum.

The district has also added resources to make virtual learning more manageable for staff and students.

Students in Keene ISD, which is also in Johnson County, return to school either in-person or virtually Tuesday as well. Those who are returning to campuses must wear a mask and social distancing will be enforced.

Dublin ISD in Erath County will do the same as students return Tuesday.

