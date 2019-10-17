Student killed in triple shooting near Arlington high school

article

One student was killed and two people were hurt Thursday during a shooting near an Arlington ISD high school.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cliffside Driver near Bowie High School.

Arlington ISD confirmed a Bowie High School student was killed and another student was injured in the shooting. Police say an innocent bystander in their own home was hit by a stray bullet.

Police have not released the conditions of the victims or if they have a shooter in custody.

