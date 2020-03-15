Some North Texas school districts offering free meals for students amid school closures

article

Several North Texas school districts are offering free meals for its students as Spring Break is being extended and schools remain closed due to coronavirus concerns.

Dallas is offering " free grab-and-go" morning snacks and lunch at 20 sites through Thursday during Spring Break.

The dates may be updated later this week.

In Fort Worth, to-go lunch meals will be available Monday through Friday for the next two weeks at eight school locations.

The Waxahachie Firefighters Association is providing free breakfast and lunch items for students starting on Monday at their fire station on Cleaver Street.

Be sure to check with your district to find any plans to serve meals during the extended break