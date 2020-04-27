Some North Texas businesses won’t re-open May 1; owners cite safety and finances

North Texas restaurants are among many businesses set to open in limited capacity on May 1, but some business owners say the new guidelines invite more questions than answers.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that restaurants, retailers, malls and movie theaters across the state will be able to resume operating on Friday, but at 25 percent capacity.

Brooks Anderson co-owns several popular Dallas restaurants, including Rapscallion Neighborhood Bistro on Lower Greenville Avenue, and he’s anxious to re-open.

“It’s just fantastic news for us Texans that the disease has not spread like it has in some places,” Anderson said.

But he’s not sure the math works for restaurant operators.

“A lot of people not in the business think, well just open up and take part of the revenue and you’ll figure it out. Well, I think we might actually lose money faster at 25 percent revenue than just staying closed in the meantime,” Anderson said.

He said opening at 25 percent capacity doesn’t make sense for his restaurants, with utilities already shut off to reduce overhead.

“I don’t know how dropping our revenue by 75 percent works in any circumstance. Will my rent be cut by 75 percent? Will my utilities, water, electric insurance? Are my employees supposed to work for 75 percent less?” Anderson said.

Anderson, who’s also an attorney, worries about keeping guests and workers safe -- especially in tiny kitchens. He also is concerned about the potential liability of someone getting sick.

“How do you not spread the coronavirus? Wear a mask. Can you wear a mask and eat? How do you drink and wear a mask? So nobody is wearing a mask in a small room with air conditioning so there’s just a whole host of issues there,” Anderson said.

And that means for him holding back, for now. No matter how strong the temptation to jump back in.

“We are just going to sit and wait, we wanna see how this works,” Anderson said.

