Snow and sleet falls in parts of Tarrant, Denton counties on Wednesday afternoon

Updated 1 hour ago
Winter Weather
The second line of winter weather developed about 4 p.m. and moved in from the west, with flurries falling in cities like Fort Worth and Denton.

DALLAS - After only seeing rain Wednesday morning, parts of Tarrant and Denton counties saw a mix of sleet and snow during rush hour on Wednesday evening.

The largest amounts of snowfall were well west of Fort Worth, with cities like Wichita Falls getting a couple of inches of snow overnight.

FOX 4 reporter Ashley Paradez was able to find ice and a dusting of snow in Bowie in Montague County. The temperature slipped just below freezing.

“We have seen a few trucks as well removing the ice and snow from the surface of the roads by plowing and applying additional materials on top,” she said.

Light snow covers the ground in Montague County

The threat of winter weather prompted several North Texas school districts to close schools Wednesday. Classes were canceled in Weatherford, Granbury, Mineral Wells, Bowie and other districts.

Fort Worth ISD and other districts remain open

Kids are going to school in most places. The districts are just reminding them to bundle up since temperatures are in the 30s.

Students in the Fort Worth school district didn’t get a snow day, though. 

“Last night my mom was like, ‘If there’s ice on the roads we’re not going to school because I’m not messing up my new car.’ And I was like, ‘Yes!’ And then when I woke up this morning... she woke up my sister at like 5:30 a.m. and that was the point I was like, ‘Oh no! I have to go to school today,’” said Savannah Erwin, who attends Charles Nash Elementary School.

Dallas ISD and other school districts east of Interstate 35 announced Tuesday night that classes would be held as usual on Wednesday.