Snow and sleet falls in parts of Tarrant, Denton counties on Wednesday afternoon

After only seeing rain Wednesday morning, parts of Tarrant and Denton counties saw a mix of sleet and snow during rush hour on Wednesday evening.

The second line of winter weather developed about 4 p.m. and moved in from the west, with flurries falling in cities like Fort Worth and Denton.

The largest amounts of snowfall were well west of Fort Worth, with cities like Wichita Falls getting a couple of inches of snow overnight.

FOX 4 reporter Ashley Paradez was able to find ice and a dusting of snow in Bowie in Montague County. The temperature slipped just below freezing.

“We have seen a few trucks as well removing the ice and snow from the surface of the roads by plowing and applying additional materials on top,” she said.

The threat of winter weather prompted several North Texas school districts to close schools Wednesday. Classes were canceled in Weatherford, Granbury, Mineral Wells, Bowie and other districts.

Closings & Delays: https://www.fox4news.com/closings

Students in the Fort Worth school district didn’t get a snow day, though.

“Last night my mom was like, ‘If there’s ice on the roads we’re not going to school because I’m not messing up my new car.’ And I was like, ‘Yes!’ And then when I woke up this morning... she woke up my sister at like 5:30 a.m. and that was the point I was like, ‘Oh no! I have to go to school today,’” said Savannah Erwin, who attends Charles Nash Elementary School.

Dallas ISD and other school districts east of Interstate 35 announced Tuesday night that classes would be held as usual on Wednesday.