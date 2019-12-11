Several teens detained after shooting near Adamson High School in Dallas

Adamson High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning because of a shooting nearby.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Apollo Apartments on East 9th Street, which is across the street from the high school.

Two brothers who were having coffee together said they heard about five gunshots and then saw several teenagers running away.

The witnesses described seeing a young man who had been shot on the ground. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Mike Smith said his neighborhood is usually a pretty quiet community. He is upset by all the recent violence in the city.

"I don't know what's going on. It's been kinda ugly. I really don't know. It's real ugly. It's real ugly," he said.

Advertisement

Dallas police and gang unit officers detained four teens a few blocks away near Marsalis Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard.

Police haven’t given a formal update but officers at the scene said the lockdown was lifted.

Garcia Middle School was also placed on lockdown because of the shooting.