Several local malls reopening Friday, Galleria Dallas opens Monday

Texas malls are among the places that can open again starting Friday. But there will be new rules for shoppers.

Malls, shopping centers and other retail stores are limited under Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order to just 25% capacity.

At NorthPark Center in Dallas, workers will be checking the number of people going in and out after the mall opens at 10 a.m.

Many of NorthPark’s stores and restaurants will be open and offering in-store purchases and dinning but not all have decided to open back up yet. Shoppers who are looking for something specific are encouraged to call ahead or check on a store’s website.

For now, the mall’s food court will remain closed with limited to-go orders. Workers will also be disinfecting all common areas and hand sanitizer stations will be available.

NorthPark is requiring both employees and customers to wear face masks.

Simon Property Group, which is the largest mall owner in the United States, has several North Texas properties that will reopen Friday. Those include the Allen and Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, Grapevine Mills Mall and Firewheel Town Center in Garland.

All employees will be required to wear masks and take their temperature before work. Masks are encouraged for shoppers but not required.

For now, food courts will have limited seating and security will be reminding customers about social distancing guidelines.

Although malls can reopen starting Friday, not all will. The Galleria Dallas will wait until Monday since it wants to make sure everything is in place to promote a healthy and safe environment.

