Several Dallas schools, at least 1 North Texas school district closed Monday due to damage from severe storms

At least one North Texas school district has canceled school Monday, and several Dallas ISD schools are closed Monday because of damage caused by Sunday's severe storms.

There was at least one confirmed tornado that touched down in North Texas Sunday night. Authorities are still out assessing the damage caused by the storms.

Dallas ISD has crews assessing reports of damage to determine if classes at certain campuses will be cancelled Monday.

The following DISD schools will be closed Monday: Cary Middle School, Cigarroa Elementary School, Pershing Elementary School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Walnut Hill Elementary School, and David G. Burnet Elementary School.

Midlothian ISD has canceled all schools on Monday.

Richardson ISD officials also said they will assessing damages, and school could be canceled or delayed Monday.