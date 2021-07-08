Magnitude 5.9 earthquake, aftershocks strike California-Nevada border, felt throughout Bay Area

Several earthquakes struck along the California-Nevada state line Thursday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the first temblor was a magnitude 5.9 and hit in Alpine County at 3:49 p.m. That quake was followed a series of aftershocks in the eastern edge of California ranging from a magnitude 2.6 to a magnitude 4.2

At least nine aftershocks hit the area, and according to USGS data, each one was two to four minutes apart from the last.

There were reports of rock slides along Highway 395 and State Route 89 in Mono County, east of Sierra Nevada. Caltrans crews were dispatched to the area to remove the fallen rocks from the road.

Initially, the USGS reported that a magnitude 4.8 earthquake stuck Farmington, California two minutes after the 5.9 shaker, but the agency pulled the reading after further review.

Sarah Minton with USGS explained to KTVU, "It was simply an automatic event. Our system runs completely automated to get information as quickly as possible and then they are immediately reviewed by humans to see if the automated algorithms or right or what sort of improvements need to be made."