Sept. 11 ‘Tribute in Light’ canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The stunning “Tribute in Light” which shines over the Manhattan skyline to remember the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks will not light up the sky this year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum said in a statement on their website Thursday.

“This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light,” the Museum said in the statement. “We hope to resume this iconic tribute for the 20th anniversary. In a spirit of unity and remembrance, the city will come together for a ‘Tribute in Lights’ initiative to inspire the world and honor the promise to never forget.”

Held for the first time in 2002, the iconic art installation has been held annually on Sept. 11 every year since 2003.

To mark next month’s 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, the 9/11 Museum is partnering with NYC & Company and buildings throughout the city to light up their facades and spires in blue in commemoration of the 19th anniversary of 9/11.