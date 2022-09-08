Second arrest made after car crashes into White Settlement home, killing teenager inside

White Settlement police arrested the passenger of a car that crashed into a home in White Settlement killing a teenage girl, and critically injuring her father last month.

Police say 63-year-old Donald Gruber drunkenly drove his truck through the home on August 7.

Peggy Cox, 69, was arrested by White Settlement Police Thursday.

On Thursday, 69-year-old Peggy Cox, the passenger in the truck, was arrested and accused of manslaughter.

White Settlement police say they believe Cox contributed to the crash by grabbing the steering wheel before the pickup hit the home.

Forensic toxicology results revealed Cox was also impaired at the time of the crash.

White Settlement Police arrested Donald Gruber, 63.

The driver, Gruber, was charged with intoxication manslaughter with vehicle and intoxication assault with a vehicle.

18-year-old Katy Kirkland was inside of her room when the car crashed through the wall, killing her.

Her father Kevin Kirkland was hospitalized with a brain injury, skull fractures, complications from a stroke and more.

"We continue to lift this family up in prayer as they continue the long, healing process and recovery from serious injuries," said White Settlement police chief Christopher Cook.

