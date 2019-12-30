Search for missing Texas man continues at the Grand Canyon

article

A search is underway at the Grand Canyon for a man who has not been seen since December 22.

58-year-old Martin Edward O'Connor is from La Porte, Texas. He is believed to be traveling alone and was staying at the Yavapai Lodge on the south rim of the canyon from Dec. 17 to 22.

O'Connor is described as a white male, 5' 10" tall, 145 pounds, bald and has blue eyes. He may be wearing Carhartt-style work clothing and a blue plaid shirt.

If you have seen O'Connor or have information on his whereabouts, call the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) tip line at 888-653-0009.