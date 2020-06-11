Protesters demand racial equality in Dallas ISD

article

A small group of protesters gathered outside Dallas ISD headquarters Thursday morning to call for change.

“We have an obligation and a responsibility to demand justice and equality,” one protester said to crowd.

The men, women and children held signs with phrases like “We want action and results now!” “Systematic Racism Systematic Inequality Must End!” and “DISD overdiagnoses black and brown boys.”

The demonstration was led by Dallas Pastor Freddie Haynes of Friendship West Baptist Church in Oak Cliff. He is calling for change at Dallas ISD, saying all students need to be treated equally.

“We are not going to allow you to treat our children as they are disposable and that will put them on a pipeline that will send them straight to prison,” he said.

“We want our children on the south side to be treated like the children on the north side,” added Pastor David McGruder, with Friendship West Baptist Church.

The protesters argued black children in Dallas ISD are too often being misdiagnosed with disabilities.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa will address the challenges the district faces on FOX 4 News at 5:30 p.m.